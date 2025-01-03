Union minister Nadda inaugurates new S-VYASA university campus in Bengaluru

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the new campus of the School of Advanced Studies, Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (S-VYASA), deemed to be a university, in Bengaluru on Friday. He also launched DIGI-Vyasa and Vyasa TV.

According to an official statement, S-VYASA imparts traditional Indian knowledge systems alongside modern education and focuses on advancing holistic wellness and academic excellence through its hub for Yoga, Naturopathy, and Ayurveda. It blends education with industry to create a truly transformative learning environment.

The new campus is dedicated to Engineering, Computer Applications, and Management and integrates cutting-edge education with Yoga for holistic development. Under the tagline "Education Meets Industry," the campus offers access to industry collaborations and technological innovations.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "Our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a significant policy change in healthcare to ensure that the health system is holistic and comprehensive. The government is working to integrate the AYUSH system with modern medicine." Highlighting that the country now has 22 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), each with an AYUSH block, he said, "A collaborative approach has been adopted, where modern medicine practitioners refer patients to AYUSH treatments when deemed beneficial, and AYUSH practitioners direct cases requiring modern medical interventions. This synergy is actively implemented, fostering integrated care and delivering promising outcomes." He also emphasised that the Ministry of AYUSH has established collaborations with 103 countries, and it is noteworthy that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has initiated a Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. This centre, recognised by the WHO, is set to be the world's hub for traditional medicine studies and innovations, he noted.

"A 600-bed All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has been established, integrating traditional medicine with modern scientific medical practices. The Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) was virtually inaugurated by our Prime Minister in Jhajjar, Haryana, marking a turning point for Yoga and Naturopathy's integration into the mainstream. Similarly, the National Institute of Naturopathy in Pune, Maharashtra, has been a significant step in this direction," he added.

The minister also emphasised that "AYUSH is no longer confined to traditional medicine alone; it is now advancing alongside modern science. With comprehensive documentation and the publication of research papers in reputed modern medical journals, AYUSH is steadily gaining credibility and wider acceptance within the global healthcare system." Nadda also underlined that research in the AYUSH system has been significantly strengthened with the establishment of Centres of Excellence.

"These Centres of Excellence are not working in isolation but are collaborating extensively. They are not limited to the jurisdiction of AIIMS alone. Instead, these Ayurveda centres are actively working in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," he stated.

Nadda underlined the relevance of the institution, stating that "S-VYASA is imparting education and bringing modern science along with age-old traditional knowledge.