Home / India News / Unpaid highway tolls to block fitness certificate, NOC for vehicles

Unpaid highway tolls to block fitness certificate, NOC for vehicles

As per the provisions, an NOC for transfer of ownership or transfer of a vehicle from one state to another will not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza
premium
Representative image from file.
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 10:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union government has amended the central motor vehicle rules which now link the clearance of unpaid National Highway (NH) user fee with vehicle-related services like no-objection certificate (NOC) and fitness certificate.
 
Under the amended rules, a new definition of “unpaid user fee” has been introduced and it refers to the user fee payable for the use of an NH section where electronic toll collection (ETC) system has recorded the vehicle’s passage, but the applicable fee has not been received in accordance with the National Highways Act, 1956, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said.
 
The move has been undertaken in order to strengthen compliance towards user fee payment at toll plazas on NHs, enhancing efficiency of ETC and discouraging user fee evasion.
 
As per the amended rules, an NOC for transfer of ownership or transfer of a vehicle from one state to another will not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared.
 
“In addition, renewal or generation of a ‘certificate of fitness’ for vehicles will not be permitted unless outstanding user fee dues have been paid. For commercial vehicles seeking a national permit, the amended rules make it mandatory that the vehicle must not have any unpaid user fee,” the ministry said.
 
Corresponding changes have also been made to “Form 28”, which now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid user fee at a toll plaza is pending against the vehicle, along with relevant details, the government said. These amendments have come ahead of the launch of the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system that will enable barrier less tolling on the NH network.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grap IV lifted in Delhi-NCR as air quality shows marginal improvement

Premium

Kerala plans India's 1st 'State bacterium' to boost good microbes

All emergencies, one number: Delhi rolls out '112' helpline under ERSS

Can ED invoke Article 226? SC to decide if agency can file writ petitions

'Roads kill, bridges kill, water kills': Rahul Gandhi on UP techie death

Topics :Motor Vehicles Acttoll taxhighway toll

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story