UP CM expresses grief over Barabanki building collapse, offers condolences

CM Yogi instructed the senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot of the incident and conduct relief work. He also issued directions to the officials to take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment, added the statement.

The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, added the statement.

Two people died, several got injured and three people are still trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in the Fatehpur Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, said police.

According to the Superintendent of Police Barabanki District Dinesh Kumar Singh, the two deceased have been identified as Roshni Bano (22) and Hakimuddin (28), both residents of Barabanki district's Fatehpur town.

The SP further said that shortly after the information about the collapse was received, the police along with the fire brigade and a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot.

"The rescue team immediately started the rescue operations and 12 people were pulled out of the debris. They were seriously injured in the collapse," said the police.

The SP added that the 12 injured were then sent to the district hospital for treatment."During the treatment, two people succumbed to their injuries and died. Eight others in critical condition were sent to Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU).

Two people have been discharged after first aid treatment at the district hospital," added the official.

The official stated that by 6 am, the rescue team was still evacuating three people who were trapped under the debris of the building.

"As per the local residents, the building was not dilapidated and had been built only a few years back," added the SP.

The official further said that the reason for the collapse has not been ascertained and that further investigation into the matter is underway.

Further details into the matter are awaited.