UP CM urges people to celebrate Holi in harmony, avoid forcing colours

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to people to celebrate Holi in harmony by following the centuries-old traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking at the Bhakt Prahlad Shobha Yatra organised by the Holika Dahan Utsav Samiti here at Pandeyhata, the chief minister also said Holika Dahan should symbolise the burning away of ego and negative tendencies.

Aditanath's remarks assume significance in view of the controversies over Holi celebrations and Friday prayers coinciding on Friday.

Muslims of Sambhal in UP have decided to hold Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) at 2.30 pm because of Holi. The city has been tense after riots broke out on November 24 last year following a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and several including police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Adityanath emphasised that festivals bring greater joy when celebrated with mutual respect and urged people not to forcibly apply colours on others, especially those who are unwell.

"People should celebrate Holi in harmony, following the centuries-old traditions of Sanatan Dharma. Festivals bring greater joy when celebrated with mutual respect," he said.

Also Read

Highlighting the success of the recently concluded Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said the event showcased the strength of Sanatan Dharma to the world.

"Maha Kumbh has become the grand festival of discipline in religion. Over 66 crore devotees gathered at the Sangam over 45 days, demonstrating unparalleled discipline, unity and goodwill," he said.

CM Adityanath said people from all Indian states and over 100 countries including diplomats, ministers and religious leaders participated in the Maha Kumbh. The president, vice president, prime minister, governors, chief ministers, Supreme Court and high court judges, and dignitaries from various fields expressed their desire to visit and did so, he added.

Referring to the collective experience at the Triveni Sangam, he said people from all sects, religions, castes and regions took a holy dip, reinforcing the unifying spirit of Sanatan Dharma. He likened this message of unity to the essence of Holi.

The chief minister also praised the efforts of the people of UP and various departments in making the Maha Kumbh a grand success.

Calling for a more traditional and culturally rich celebration of Holi, Adityanath stressed the need to revive the age-old Holi songs.

"Traditional folk songs and ballads are a vital part of our history. By next year, efforts should be made to form community groups in localities to revive and promote Holi songs," he said.

Adityanath later performed 'aarti' of Bhakt Prahlad, showered flowers on his idol and enthusiastically played Holi with flowers alongside the gathered devotees. The festive spirit and enthusiasm of the crowd were palpable as the Shobha Yatra progressed through the city.