UP: Ghats submerged in Varanasi, Prayagraj; waterlogging in Moradabad

In West UP, Moradabad & Kasganj likely to receive rainfall of 15 cm; Aligarh 12cm, Sambhal 9cm; Kasba Tanda, Rath, and Sikandra Rao likely to receive 8 cm, and Khurja to receive 7 cm of rainfall

Heavy Rainfall
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh from July 7 to 10. (Photo: X @ANI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
The water level of the Ganga River has risen following heavy rainfall across parts of Uttar Pradesh, leading to the submergence of several riverfront ghats. Moradabad also experienced waterlogging due to the downpour.

In Varanasi, the Manikarnika Ghat was completely submerged, and a nearby temple was inundated. Similarly, Ram Ghat in Prayagraj went under water as the river continued to swell.

The resident told ANI, "The water level in the river has risen, and this situation will remain for the next two months. This happens every year." 

ALSO READ: Himachal death toll rises to 80; 52 rain-related, 28 due to road accidents 

Meanwhile, waterlogging was reported in several areas of Moradabad. Visuals from the Bholanath colony showed houses submerged in stagnant water.

A resident said, "Nearly 15-20 houses have been immersed in water. This is drain water along with rainwater that has caused waterlogging in the colony." 

Moradabad Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Kumar said most of the city is unaffected due to prior drainage work. "As per the orders of the Municipal Commissioner, we got all the drains cleaned before 20th May. As a result, 90 per cent of the city is not waterlogged. Colonies that are in too low-lying areas like Bholanath colony - an unauthorised colony and has multiple encroachments are under waterlogging situations," Kumar told ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in western Uttar Pradesh from July 7 to 10. 

According to a press release on Monday, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during July 7-13, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh during July 7-10, West Rajasthan during July 7-9; East Uttar Pradesh during July 8-10 with very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan during July 7-10; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on July 7-8.

In West Uttar Pradesh, Moradabad and Kasganj are likely to receive rainfall of 15 cm each; Aligarh 12cm, Sambhal 9cm; Kasba Tanda, Rath, and Sikandra Rao are likely to receive 8 cm each, and Khurja to receive 7 cm of rainfall, the press release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

