Home / India News / Delhi rain: Respite from heatwave but parts of city face waterlogging

Delhi rain: Respite from heatwave but parts of city face waterlogging

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, predicts more rainfall as early morning showers in the city cause waterlogging

The IMD has not issued any major weather warnings for the rest of the week, though the yellow alert remains active for Monday (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Delhi woke up to rain on Monday morning, breaking the spell of hot and humid conditions that had gripped the city in recent days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the day, forecasting generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms, possibly accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
 
A yellow alert indicates the likelihood of moderate rainfall. While not categorised as severe, such conditions may lead to localised waterlogging and disruption to outdoor activities, the IMD said. 
 
According to the weather department’s July 6 late-night bulletin, the maximum temperature in the capital is expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will likely hover between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius.
 

Waterlogging in parts of Delhi-NCR

Several areas in Delhi-NCR reported waterlogging following the morning rain. Key stretches, including the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, were inundated, causing traffic snarls and inconvenience to commuters. Vehicles were seen navigating flooded streets in multiple parts of the city.

The capital also recorded its 11th straight day of ‘satisfactory’ air quality on July 6, marking the cleanest air stretch so far this year. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 82 at 8 am on Monday. 
 
The AQI has remained under 100 since June 26, when it dropped from 134 to 94—both readings falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category. As per CPCB norms, an AQI of 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

IMD's weekly forecast for Delhi

The IMD has not issued any major weather warnings for the rest of the week, though the yellow alert remains active for Monday. Light showers and below-normal temperatures are expected to continue through the week. The department has ruled out any heatwave conditions for the week ahead. 

Landslide alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal, Assam after heavy rain

IMD has issued a persistent flash flood threat warning until 11:30 am IST on Monday, July 7, for multiple watersheds and neighbourhoods across several states.
 
Areas of concern include parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura (NMMT), Telangana, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region, and Jharkhand. 
 
The flash flood risk is considered low to moderate in the next few hours, particularly in Assam and Meghalaya’s Cachar, North Cachar Hills, East Khasi Hills, and Jaintia Hills districts. Heavy rainfall in these areas may lead to surface runoff and localized inundation, especially in fully saturated soils and low-lying regions.
 
Residents in these areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as the weather system persists.
 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

