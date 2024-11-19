UP govt allots over 100 bigha land to all 13 akharas for Maha Kumbh 2025

Land allotment to all 13 'akharas' for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 area was on Tuesday completed, an official said here.

Additional Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi said under the directives of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Kumbh Mela administration has allocated land for setting up camps for all 13 akharas with the consent of their saints.

Three Vaishnav akharas Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, Shri Digambar Ani Akhara and Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara were allotted land in the Akhara sector of the Kumbh area.

Senior officials and saints from these akharas were present during the process.

Mahant Murli Das, president of Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara, confirmed that the allocation was done amicably and preparations to secure the land with tin enclosures would begin soon, paving the way for further arrangements.

Chaturvedi said land was allotted to Sanyasi and Udasin Akharas on Monday.

More From This Section

Over 100 bighas of land have been allocated to various akharas with their approval, he said.

The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has 13 main akharas, including Nirmohi, Nirvani, Digamber, Mahanirvani, Atal, Bada Udasin, Nirmal, Niranjani, Juna, Avahan, Anand, Agni and Naya Udasin.

Following this, land distribution will begin for other entities, including Dandi Bada, Acharya Bada, Khak Chowk Vyavastha Samiti and Khalasas.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is scheduled to commence on January 14 with the Makar Sankranti Snan (holy bath) and will conclude on February 26 with the Mahashivratri Snan.

The 40-day event is expected to draw millions of devotees from across the globe.