UP's Sambhal riots: 4 dead, internet suspended, here's what we know so far

At least four people died, and many others, including over 20 police officers, sustained injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal during violent clashes on Sunday (November 24). The unrest followed a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The survey stemmed from a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, claiming that the mosque was originally a temple.

Amid the chaos, over 20 police personnel were injured. A constable, critically wounded with a head injury, is under medical observation.

Internet banned in Sambhal

To prevent further violence, internet services were suspended across the district for a day. The administration prohibited citizens from stockpiling stones, soda bottles, or other potential projectiles on rooftops. Strict action was announced against violations, and municipal authorities were instructed to clear construction materials from public areas.

The district administration also declared a holiday on November 25 for all students up to Class 12.

In connection with the violence, the police detained around 20 people allegedly involved in stone-pelting and other clashes.

Restrictions on entry to Sambhal

Sambhal’s district magistrate issued an order restricting entry into the district for outsiders, social organisations, and public representatives without prior permission from authorities. According to the notification: “Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Citizens Security Code, 2023, have been imposed until November 30.” It also warned that violations would lead to penalties under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

What led to the riots in UP’s Sambhal?

Tensions escalated on Sunday morning as a large crowd gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid, where the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was conducting a court-ordered survey. Protesters reportedly chanted slogans, threw stones, and attempted to torch vehicles. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse the mob.

A senior officer explained that gunshots were fired by miscreants, with some pellets injuring police personnel. “We are investigating the source of the gunfire, particularly in the Deepa Sarai area,” the officer said.

Why is a survey being conducted of the Jama Masjid?

The Jama Masjid survey followed a court directive responding to claims that a Harihar temple previously stood on the site. Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi stated: “Some individuals in the crowd threw stones at the police. To manage the situation, we used minimal force and tear gas.” He added that the accused would face charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Petitioner Vishnu Shanker Jain explained that a civil judge (senior division) ordered an advocate commission to conduct videography and photography of the mosque. He noted that the central and Uttar Pradesh governments, along with the mosque committee and Sambhal’s district magistrate, are respondents in the case.

What did the UP govt say about Sambhal violence?

Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogendra Upadhyay condemned the attacks on the ASI team, stressing that adhering to court orders is fundamental in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s governance. “I strongly condemn this act. Disregarding a court order is a serious offence, and law and order will prevail regardless of societal status,” he remarked.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh described the stone pelting as an attack on India’s democracy and rule of law, accusing the responsible community of undermining democratic institutions. “The nation will not tolerate such actions that display distrust in our democracy,” Singh asserted.

Congress says UP riots ‘a well-planned conspiracy’

The Congress party held the Yogi Adityanath administration and BJP-RSS responsible for the violence. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that the incidents were the result of a “well-planned conspiracy” by the state government to disturb communal harmony. Khera alleged: “Videos of direct firing on protesters show the horrifying consequences of the conspiracy.”

Highlighting the perceived injustice, Khera argued that the administration favoured one side and intensified violence post the by-elections. He urged Sambhal residents to reject hatred, uphold harmony, and seek justice legally. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s call for love over hate, he encouraged citizens to “recognise divisive politics and protect their rights peacefully.” (With agency inputs)