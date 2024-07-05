UP sets new record, 98.70% case disposal rate for crimes against women

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the frontrunner in expeditiously resolving cases related to crimes against women, reported The Hindustan Times.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath , during a high-level meeting with officials from the Women and Child Protection Organisation, was informed of the state's impressive 98.70 per cent disposal rate for crimes against women, specifically under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, as of April 30 this year.

Siddharthnagar district has particularly shone, registering 799 cases related to women and submitting final reports in 798 of these cases, achieving a disposal rate of 99.87 per cent. This performance has secured Siddharthnagar the top position in the state.

Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh followed closely, with 1,784 cases registered and final reports submitted in 1,777 cases, marking a disposal rate of 99.61 per cent. Etawah district claimed the third position, with 731 registered cases and final reports submitted in 728 cases, resulting in a disposal rate of 99.59 per cent.

These figures further highlight Uttar Pradesh’s leading position nationwide, with a 77.60 per cent completion rate for investigations within two months of filing an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC and the Pocso Act. Additionally, the state boasts the second-lowest percentage of pending investigations beyond two months, standing at a mere 0.10 per cent.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed home department officials to accelerate pending investigations, stressing that a positive image will attract investment and propel the state towards its ambitious goal of a one trillion economy.

The CM also urged a focused approach towards districts lagging in performance, emphasising that such efforts would not only curtail crimes against women but also enhance public trust in the police force. Furthermore, he mandated monthly district-level reviews of cases lodged under the Pocso Act to ensure sustained vigilance and accountability.