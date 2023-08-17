Home / India News / UP under Yogi on path to becoming trillion-dollar economy: V K Singh

UP under Yogi on path to becoming trillion-dollar economy: V K Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on the path to becoming a "trillion-dollar economy", Union Minister of State V K Singh said on Wednesday.

The book, available in both Hindi and English, is essentially a research document on Chief Minister Adityanath's ambitious plans of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. It is edited by JNU Professor Punam Kumari.

On the occasion, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi Balaram Pani said Adityanath by following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed his determination towards improving the quality of life of the people of his state.

The book is a "good record" of these policies and practices, he said.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshV K Singh

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

