UP under Yogi on path to becoming trillion-dollar economy: V K Singh

Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on the path to becoming a "trillion-dollar economy", Union Minister of State V K Singh said on Wednesday.

He was addressing a gathering at JNU here on the launch of a book titled "Yogi@Trillion Drive: Accelerating to a Trillion $ Economy".

"The Uttar Pradesh chief minister has set a target of making the state a trillion-dollar economy. For this, the state government has implemented strict law and order along with structural reforms and innovations in communication and transport," Singh said.

The book, available in both Hindi and English, is essentially a research document on Chief Minister Adityanath's ambitious plans of making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. It is edited by JNU Professor Punam Kumari.

On the occasion, Dean of Colleges at the University of Delhi Balaram Pani said Adityanath by following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showed his determination towards improving the quality of life of the people of his state.

The book is a "good record" of these policies and practices, he said.