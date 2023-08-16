Home / India News / 1st phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, feature 20 stations

1st phase of Odisha metro rail project to cover 26 km, feature 20 stations

The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar Airport and Trishulia in Cuttack

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The first phase of Odisha's proposed metro rail project will cover a distance of around 26 km and have 20 stations, according to the DPR submitted by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned the project on April 1, 2023.

The first phase will connect Bhubaneswar Airport and Trishulia in Cuttack.

The DMRC submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to Chief Secretary P K Jena on Wednesday, officials said.

The DPR was completed after conducting traffic survey, geo-technical investigation, topographic survey, environmental and social impact assessments, they said.

The project will be later extended to Khurda, Puri and other areas of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city, the officials said.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Tamil Nadu to come up with India's first drone common testing centre

Films reflect soft power of India: Kant at G20 Film Festival inauguration

Nagpur police bans transgenders from visiting public places to seek alms

Nuh violence: FIR registered against speeches at Palwal 'mahapanchayat'

Earthquake of magnitude 1.5 hits Uttar Pradesh's Noida Sector-128: NCS

Topics :Odisha Metro RailDMRC

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story