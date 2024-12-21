UPSIDA accelerates development projects in Surajpur area near Noida

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority has fast-tracked several key infrastructure projects in the industrial areas of Surajpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, officials said on Friday.

The initiatives aim to bolster industrial growth, attract large investors, and contribute to Uttar Pradesh's ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy, according to UPSIDA Chairman Mayur Maheshwari.

Speaking on the developments, Maheshwari, a senior IAS officer, said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UPSIDA is continuously working to upgrade the state's industrial infrastructure.

"These projects will not only benefit industrialists in the region but also the local population, fostering economic growth and job opportunities," he said.

A major aspect of the UPSIDA's push is the fast-tracked development of key infrastructure in Surajpur. One of the focal points of the ongoing improvements is the construction of a three-lane flyover at EPIP Kasna.

At a cost of Rs 1836.55 lakhs, the flyover, slated for completion by March 2025, will ease traffic congestion. It will provide direct access to the UPSIDA industrial area from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Yamuna Expressway, further boosting connectivity.

Additionally, ongoing road maintenance and upgrades in Industrial Area Site-5 and EPIP Kasna, costing Rs 7.24 crores, are expected to be completed by December. These improvements are aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient travel for industrialists and business operations in the region.

To address access points in the area, two new entry gates are being constructed in Industrial Area Sikandrabad for Rs 63.08 lakhs, targeted for completion by the end of this month. These new gates are expected to improve overall entry and exit points for industry stakeholders.

As part of the initiative, UPSIDA is also focusing on enhancing basic infrastructure with extensive drainage and sewer line work in Surajpur. The cleaning, repair, and sewer line extensions in Surajpur Site-C have been contracted for Rs 342.29 lakhs.

Similarly, Rs 326.47 lakhs have been allocated for new drains and bridges in Industrial Area Site-5, Kasna.

Addressing persistent waterlogging issues in Industrial Area Sikandrabad, IIT Delhi is conducting a survey, with an RCC drain proposal worth Rs 6418.29 lakhs to mitigate the problem. This effort is expected to provide long-term solutions to drainage-related concerns in the area.

UPSIDA is also introducing sewage treatment plants in EPIP Kasna and Surajpur Site-B as part of its wastewater management initiative. Tenders have already been floated for these plants to ensure sustainable and efficient waste management.

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, the authority is implementing annual maintenance work, including cleaning drains, culverts, and roads, with a combined cost exceeding Rs 735 lakhs. These measures are intended to maintain cleanliness and efficiency in the industrial zones.

Furthermore, UPSIDA is committed to making these areas dust-free by resurfacing roads and regularly watering roads while planting grass along road verges to improve the environment.

"These developments are being carried out to meet international standards and attract global investors," Maheshwari emphasised.

With these ongoing projects, UPSIDA is taking major steps to enhance the industrial landscape in Surajpur and beyond, positioning it as a hub for economic growth and investment in Uttar Pradesh.