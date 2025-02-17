Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / US deportees: 2 flights with 33 Guj natives land in Ahmedabad from Amritsar

US deportees: 2 flights with 33 Guj natives land in Ahmedabad from Amritsar

They are part of a group of 112 Indians on board a US military aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday

deport
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Two flights with 33 natives of Gujarat deported from the US for illegal stay landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar on Monday, officials said.

They are part of a group of 112 Indians on board a US military aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday.

The arrival of the 33 deportees took the number of Gujarat residents sent back from the US to 74 so far since February 6.

"Soon after they arrived at the Ahmedabad airport, the 33 immigrants, including children, were transported to their respective native places in Gujarat in police vehicles," said Airport Police Station inspector SG Khambhla. 

While three immigrants - two from Mehsana and one from Gandhinagar district - arrived at around 12 noon, 30 others landed on another flight at around 2 pm, said Khambhla.

Police vehicles were deployed at the airport to transport the deportees to their native places.

Also Read

Presidents Day 2025: What's open and closed on Washington's birthday?

Ukraine, Europe will be part of 'real' peace talks to end war, says Rubio

Third batch of Indian deportees from US being sent to respective states

Premium

Punjabi speakers lead Indian asylum claims at the US border: Study

Highlights: Congress demands resignation of Ashwini Vaishnaw over deadly stampede at NDLS

On February 16, a plane carrying eight persons from Gujarat, who were among 116 Indians sent back home from the US for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar. They were swiftly transported to their native places in police vehicles.

On February 6, a plane carrying 33 immigrants from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indian deportees, landed at Ahmedabad airport, from where they were transported to their respective places, mostly in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan and Ahmedabad districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Imports rise 10.28% to $59.42 bn in January, shows govt data

Samay Raina's virtual plea denied, cyber cell orders in-person appearance

Bengaluru metro row explained: Fare hike, protests, and govt blame game

NCW defers hearing as 'India's Got Latent' Youtubers cite safety concerns

Sam Pitroda's 'China not our enemy' remark stirs controversy, BJP reacts

Topics :United StatesGujarat

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story