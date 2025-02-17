US deportees: 2 flights with 33 Guj natives land in Ahmedabad from Amritsar

Two flights with 33 natives of Gujarat deported from the US for illegal stay landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar on Monday, officials said.

They are part of a group of 112 Indians on board a US military aircraft that landed at the Amritsar airport late on Sunday.

The arrival of the 33 deportees took the number of Gujarat residents sent back from the US to 74 so far since February 6.

"Soon after they arrived at the Ahmedabad airport, the 33 immigrants, including children, were transported to their respective native places in Gujarat in police vehicles," said Airport Police Station inspector SG Khambhla.

While three immigrants - two from Mehsana and one from Gandhinagar district - arrived at around 12 noon, 30 others landed on another flight at around 2 pm, said Khambhla.

Police vehicles were deployed at the airport to transport the deportees to their native places.

On February 16, a plane carrying eight persons from Gujarat, who were among 116 Indians sent back home from the US for illegal immigration, landed at Ahmedabad airport from Amritsar. They were swiftly transported to their native places in police vehicles.

On February 6, a plane carrying 33 immigrants from Gujarat, who were among 104 Indian deportees, landed at Ahmedabad airport, from where they were transported to their respective places, mostly in Mehsana, Gandhinagar, Patan and Ahmedabad districts.