Samay Raina's virtual plea denied, cyber cell orders in-person appearance

Comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement virtually was denied by Maharashtra's cyber cell, which has ordered him to appear in person by February 18

Samay Raina
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Maharashtra’s cyber cell has denied comedian Samay Raina’s request to record his statement virtually in the ongoing ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, reported ANI.
 
Raina, who is currently in the United States, had sought permission to appear via videoconferencing, citing professional commitments that prevent him from returning to India before March 17.
 
However, the cyber cell rejected his plea and has directed him to record his statement in person by Tuesday, February 18.
 

NCW issues new summons after no-show

 
The controversy has now drawn the attention of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Raina, along with content creator Apoorva Mukhija (aka The Rebel Kid), comedian Jaspreet Singh, and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, were asked to appear before NCW on Monday via video conferencing. The summons were issued following a case filed by the Maharashtra Police over controversial remarks made by podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Raina’s YouTube show. 
 
However, none of the accused appeared for the hearing, prompting NCW to issue new hearing dates. According to ANI:
 
- March 6: Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra have been summoned. 

- March 11: Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, and Balraj Ghai are scheduled to appear.  
 

Legal storm over ‘India’s Got Latent’ remarks

 
The controversy stems from Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments on India’s Got Latent, which sparked massive outrage. Cases have been filed in Mumbai and Assam against Allahbadia, along with panelists Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, and the show’s producers.
 
As legal troubles mount, Allahbadia has taken the matter to the Supreme Court, seeking to consolidate multiple FIRs filed against him. He is represented by Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former chief justice of India DY Chandrachud.
 

Allahbadia’s public apology and safety concerns

 
Amid the backlash, Allahbadia has publicly apologised twice for his remarks. He also revealed that he has been receiving death threats and fears for his safety. In a recent statement, he said that people have invaded his mother’s clinic, pretending to be patients. Despite these concerns, he emphasised his faith in the Indian judicial system.
 
Meanwhile, Mukhija is the only accused panelist to have recorded her statement with Mumbai Police at Khar Police Station. The others, including Raina and Allahbadia, are yet to comply with police summons.
First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

