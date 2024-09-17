US-India partnership to solve global challenges, advance growth: Official

India and the United States are working together to solve local and global problems, a senior American official said during her just-concluded trip to the South Asian country, according to a media release on Monday. Nisha Biswal, the US International Development Finance Corporation's (DFC) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, during her travel to Mumbai and New Delhi from September 10-14, highlighted the DFC's partnership with India to advance key growth and development priorities and work with the nation to solve the world's most critical challenges, the release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp While in India, Biswal announced $70 million in new DFC investments to support affordable home loans in India and vaccine manufacturing, it added.



She spoke at the US-India Business Council's (USIBC) India Ideas Summit about the DFC's strategic vision for driving loterm growth between both countries and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

She also spoke at a Milken Institute-hosted event that brought together US public sector pension fund executives to explore investment opportunities in India.

Biswal hosted roundtables with private sector leaders to discuss US-India cooperation in financing projects in emerging markets and avenues for advancing clean energy manufacturing initiatives, the media release said.

During her visit, Biswal also met senior Indian government leaders, including Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, EXIM Bank Managing Director Harsha Bangari, and EXIM Chief General Manager T D Sivakumar.