US welcomes India's SHANTI Bill as boost to energy security, nuclear ties

The United States (US) on Monday welcomed India’s SHANTI Bill 2025, and described it as a step that strengthens bilateral energy security cooperation and advances peaceful civil nuclear collaboration.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, “We welcome India’s new #SHANTIBill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector.”

What the SHANTI Bill stands for SHANTI stands for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. Parliament passed the legislation last week.