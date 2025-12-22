Home / India News / US welcomes India's SHANTI Bill as boost to energy security, nuclear ties

US welcomes India's SHANTI Bill as boost to energy security, nuclear ties

SHANTI stands for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. Parliament passed the legislation last week

India USA
The US has welcomed India’s SHANTI Bill 2025. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The United States (US) on Monday welcomed India’s SHANTI Bill 2025, and described it as a step that strengthens bilateral energy security cooperation and advances peaceful civil nuclear collaboration.
 
In a post on X, the US Embassy in India said, “We welcome India’s new #SHANTIBill, a step towards a stronger energy security partnership and peaceful civil nuclear cooperation. The United States stands ready to undertake joint innovation and R&D in the energy sector.” 

What the SHANTI Bill stands for

 
SHANTI stands for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025. Parliament passed the legislation last week.
 
The Bill consolidates and modernises India’s nuclear legal framework, while allowing limited private participation under strict regulatory oversight.
 

Opening the nuclear sector to private players

 
Until now, nuclear power plants in India operated largely under public sector control, although joint ventures were permitted in specific cases. The SHANTI Bill changes this structure.
 
Under the new law, eligible companies and joint ventures may construct, own, operate or decommission nuclear power plants or reactors in India, subject to licensing conditions. These licences require mandatory safety authorisation, particularly in relation to radiation exposure.
 
The Bill specifies that licences may be granted to “any department of the Government of India or any institution or authority or corporation established or owned or controlled by such government, any government company, any other company, a joint venture among any of the aforesaid; or any other person expressly permitted by the central government, by notification.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

2025 marks PM Narendra Modi's busiest foreign travel year in a decade

NDMC fines 22 establishments in Lutyens Delhi for dust-control violations

Delhi markets report drop in sales, footfall after BS VI ban, fuel curbs

Premium

Tourist footfall in Rajasthan rises 11.71% as govt steps up promotion

UP govt tables Supplementary Budget of ₹24,496 crore in Assembly

Topics :United Statesnuclear billNuclear energyBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story