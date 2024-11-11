Uttar Pradesh fells 17,600 trees for Kanwar route; NGT seeks clarification

A four-member panel, formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) reported to the green court that approximately 17,600 trees have already been cut down across Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh to clear space for a new Kanwar Yatra route, reported The Hindu. The panel said that the State government’s overall plan includes cutting down 33,776 trees for the project.

Earlier this year, the NGT took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report indicating that the Uttar Pradesh government intended to cut 112,722 trees across the three districts for the route between Muradnagar in Ghaziabad and Purkaji in Muzaffarnagar. In response, the tribunal established a joint panel in August to investigate the matter.

During a hearing on the alleged tree felling, the NGT’s Principal Bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and including judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, noted in its November 6 order that the joint committee had submitted an interim report.

According to the order, the interim report indicated that, as of August 9, 2024, 17,607 trees had been cut across the three districts based on information from the Irrigation Department.

Tree count under scrutiny

The report further pointed out that while initial permission had been granted to fell 112,722 trees, the plan now aimed to reduce this number to 33,776.

The NGT has instructed the Uttar Pradesh government to confirm whether the tree count is calculated in strict compliance with the UP Protection of Trees Act, 1976.

More From This Section

The order also noted that the State must clarify if plants, trees, and bushes not included in the count of 33,776 trees were still classified as ‘trees’ under the Act, even if they were being removed for road construction.

NGT demands exact tally

The tribunal directed the State government to submit an affidavit from the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, specifying the exact number of trees to be removed for the Kanwar route project. This figure, the order added, should reflect adherence to the provisions of the UP Tree Protection Act, 1976.

Considering the significance of the public project, the NGT expressed that the joint committee should “complete the exercise promptly and submit its final report without delay.”