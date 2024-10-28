Uttarakhand: CM Dhami meets Union Minister Shekhawat to boost tourism

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday, and held discussions on promoting the state's religious sites, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and cultural heritage.

Taking to his official handle on X, Chief Minister Dhami posted, "Met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism @gssjodhpurji at the government residence. Wished and congratulated him on the festival of lights, Deepawali on this occasion."

"There was a discussion with him regarding the promotion of the religious places, adventure tourism, eco-tourism and cultural heritage of the state at the national and international level. Along with this, requested the Union Minister for cooperation from the centre to develop infrastructure in view of the increasing population in the state," he added.

Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat also took to his handle on X and posted he held a cordial meeting with CM Dhami.

"I had a cordial meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji today. He is a visionary. He has an effective roadmap of development for Devbhoomi," Shekhawat said.

"As always, there was a positive discussion with him on issues of public interest related to the state and the centre. There is no lack of coordination in the double-engine government," he added.

More From This Section

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Dhami attended the 115th edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at ISBT Dehradun and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant strides towards self-reliance.

CM Dhami remarked, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is advancing rapidly towards self-reliance. Today, India is emerging as a strong, prosperous, and developed nation with a distinct identity on the global stage."

The Chief Minister noted that the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of digital security in Mann Ki Baat and urged everyone in the state to stay vigilant about digital safety, advising, "Do not act impulsively on unknown phone calls, and never share personal information with strangers.