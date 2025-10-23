Uttarakhand govt to offer free pre-recruitment training for Agniveers

The Uttarakhand government will provide free pre-recruitment training to young men and women interested in serving the country as Agniveers in the Army.
Officials here said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department has prepared an SOP for this purpose. The training will be provided in all 13 districts of the state.
The chief minister recently directed the department to provide training to the state's youth for Agniveer recruitment.
It is mandatory to be a native or permanent resident of Uttarakhand or to be studying or serving in an institute in the state to be eligible for the free training.
Furthermore, passing the high school examination with at least 45 per cent marks and a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject is mandatory. To receive the training, one must be over 16 years of age.
Dhami said that in view of Uttarakhand's glorious military tradition, the government is providing pre-recruitment training to Agniveers so that the youth can serve the Army through Agniveers.
He also added that the state government has also decided to provide reservations to Agniveers in government jobs in the state after their service period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
