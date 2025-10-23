Home / India News / Uttarakhand govt to offer free pre-recruitment training for Agniveers

Uttarakhand govt to offer free pre-recruitment training for Agniveers

The chief minister recently directed the department to provide training to the state's youth for Agniveer recruitment

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM
Officials here said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department has prepared an SOP for this purpose. The training will be provided in all 13 districts of the state. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttarakhand government will provide free pre-recruitment training to young men and women interested in serving the country as Agniveers in the Army.

Officials here said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department has prepared an SOP for this purpose. The training will be provided in all 13 districts of the state.

The chief minister recently directed the department to provide training to the state's youth for Agniveer recruitment.

It is mandatory to be a native or permanent resident of Uttarakhand or to be studying or serving in an institute in the state to be eligible for the free training.

Furthermore, passing the high school examination with at least 45 per cent marks and a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject is mandatory. To receive the training, one must be over 16 years of age.

Dhami said that in view of Uttarakhand's glorious military tradition, the government is providing pre-recruitment training to Agniveers so that the youth can serve the Army through Agniveers.

He also added that the state government has also decided to provide reservations to Agniveers in government jobs in the state after their service period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Environmentally sustainable mobility becoming a reality in India: Report

Himachal CM orders homestay registration portal to be set up in 10 days

Govt initiates process to appoint new CJI; Justice Surya Kant next in line

SC to hear contempt plea on Oct 27 against lawyer who threw shoe at CJI

90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed: Isro chief Narayanan

Topics :India NewsUttarakhandArmyGovernment

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story