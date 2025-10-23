Uttarakhand govt to offer free pre-recruitment training for Agniveers

The Uttarakhand government will provide free pre-recruitment training to young men and women interested in serving the country as Agniveers in the Army.

Officials here said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Sports and Youth Welfare Department has prepared an SOP for this purpose. The training will be provided in all 13 districts of the state.

The chief minister recently directed the department to provide training to the state's youth for Agniveer recruitment.

It is mandatory to be a native or permanent resident of Uttarakhand or to be studying or serving in an institute in the state to be eligible for the free training.