Home / India News / Govt initiates process to appoint new CJI; Justice Surya Kant next in line

Govt initiates process to appoint new CJI; Justice Surya Kant next in line

The letter asking Justice Gavai to name his successor is set to be delivered either this evening or on Friday, people aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges told PTI

Supreme Court, SC
According to the memorandum of procedure, a set of documents which guide the appointment, transfer and elevation of SC and HC judges states that appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the seniormost judge of the Supreme
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Thursday initiated the process to appoint the next chief justice of India as incumbent B R Gavai demits office on November 23, sources said.

The letter asking Justice Gavai to name his successor is set to be delivered either this evening or on Friday, people aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges told PTI.

According to the memorandum of procedure, a set of documents which guide the appointment, transfer and elevation of SC and HC judges states that appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

The Union law minister would, "at the appropriate time", seek the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India for the appointment of his successor.

Conventionally, the letter is sent a month before the incumbent CJI retires on attaining the age of 65 years.

Justice Surya Kant is the seniormost judge after the CJI and is next in line to become the head of the Indian judiciary.

Once appointed, Justice Surya Kant will become the next CJI on November 24 and hold the office for nearly 15 months till February 9, 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

90% development work for Gaganyaan mission completed: Isro chief Narayanan

4 wanted 'Sigma Gang' members killed in police encounter in Delhi's Rohini

China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from Nov 9

Himalayan glacial lakes, water bodies expanded 9% over 14 years: Govt

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

Topics :India NewsCJIGovernmentSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story