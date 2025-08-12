Uttarakhand issues red, orange, yellow alerts as IMD forecasts heavy rain

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) on Tuesday issued guidelines to all District Magistrates after the Meteorological Department forecast red, orange and yellow alerts across the state for the coming week, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the USDMA, an orange alert has been issued for August 12 for Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Champawat and Bageshwar districts, where heavy rain is likely at isolated places. Yellow alerts are in place for other districts, with thunderstorms, lightning and intense to very intense rainfall expected in some areas.

From August 13 to 14, red alerts will be in effect for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Bageshwar, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain at a few places, with isolated instances of extremely heavy rain. The remaining districts will face heavy to very heavy rainfall under an orange alert. On August 15, the same districts will remain under an orange alert, while yellow alerts will continue for the rest of the state.

Authorities have been instructed to monitor traffic, share timely updates, and ensure emergency preparedness. Officers of IRS rank have been told to remain on high alert, while agencies including the Public Works Department (PWD), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Animal Husbandry Department (ABD) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have been directed to keep roads clear in case of blockages. Police stations and village heads have been advised to keep torches, plastic sheets, helmets and umbrellas ready, and officials have been told to keep their phones operational at all times. The USDMA has also issued public advisories. Residents near rivers, tributaries, streams, low-lying areas and floodplains have been urged to remain alert and be ready to move to higher ground. Pilgrims and tourists, especially those travelling to the Chardham and other pilgrimage sites, are advised to avoid travel during this period. Dam and barrage management authorities and hydroelectric plants have been told to maintain reservoir levels at a minimum. Mountaineering expeditions are advised to halt and move to safe areas.