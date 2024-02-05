Uttarakhand special Assembly session on Uniform Civil Code begins

A session of the Uttarakhand Assembly convened especially to bring a legislation on the Uniform Civil Code began here on Monday.

Before the start of the session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be "for the good of all sections" and there is no need to worry as he urged members of other parties to debate the bill in the House in a positive manner.

It will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas, Sab ka Prayas, Sab ka Vishwas' and 'Ek Bharat, Sreshtha Bharat', he told reporters.

"Not only Uttarakhand but the entire country was waiting for the UCC. The wait is coming to an end on Tuesday when it will be tabled in the state assembly. The whole country will be watching how the bill is brought in the House here and passed," Dhami said.

The UCC will be presented in the House on Tuesday, followed by a debate on it.

On the first day of the session, tributes were paid to sitting and former MLAs who passed away since the last session.

Obituary references to sitting MLA from Manglaur Sarvat Karim Ansari and former MLAs Mohan Singh Rawat Gaonwasi, Pooran Chandra Sharma, Kishan Singh Tadagi, Kunwar Narendra Singh and Dhani Ram Singh Negi were made on the first day.

Chief Minister Dhami, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Yashpal Arya, Cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Premchand Aggarwal were among the members to offer tribute to the departed leaders.

A meeting of the House business advisory committee was also held after the day's proceedings, where it was decided to lay the UCC in the form of a legislation in the House and start a debate on it on Tuesday.