Uttarakhand tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up

The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Workers rescued from the Silkyara tunnel were airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for a health check-up on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one workers were rescued from the collapsed tunnel in Uttarkashi after a gruelling 17-day operation that culminated on Tuesday evening.

The workers were kept under medical observation at a hospital in Chinyalisaur after their evacuation.

An official at AIIMS-Rishikesh said the workers will first be taken to the trauma ward of the hospital from where they will be shifted to the disaster ward for a detailed examination of their health parameters.

The disaster ward of AIIMS-Rishikesh has a capacity of 100 beds.

All arrangements are ready at the facility to tend to the evacuated workers, he said.

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

