Vat Savitri 2024: Here's date, history, significance, all you need to know

Vat Savitri is an auspicious festival celebrated by married Hindu women. On this day, women observe fast and pray to a banyan tree for the good health of their husbands. The procedure of the Vat Savitri fast includes the strict fast and the recitation of the story of Savitri and Satyavan, the couple known for their devotion.

This festival is observed in the month of Jyeshtha, and Vat Savitri falls on Amavasya Tithi, or the day of the new moon and it has two versions.

The women in north India celebrate the festival in the month of Jyeshtha, the new moon day, Amavasya Tithi; while in Maharashtra, it is observed on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day of the month.

Vat Savitri Katha: History behind the festival

According to Hindu Mythology, the history of the Vat Savitri festival is associated with the love of Savitri, the daughter of King Ashvapati, and her husband Satyavan, a prince living in exile. The Sage Narada predicts that the Satyavan will not live more than a year after marriage.

However, the prediction didn't change Savitri's love and she still chose to marry him. When the predicted day of death came close, Savitri did everything she could to make her husband survive. She sat down with her husband in the forest and waited for the time to come. When Yama, the god of death, came to her, she fought for the life of her husband.

Savitri pleaded for the life of her husband in front of Yamaraj who later agreed to fulfil three wishes of her except the wish of Satyavan's life. She wished to have children with Satyavan and forced Yama to restore Sayavan's life.

She used the other two wishes to win back her kingdom and lost sight of her father-in-law. Consequently, Hindu women celebrate the Vat Savitri festival to pray for the long life of their husbands and commemorate the love, devotion and determination of Savitri to her husband.

What is the significance of Vat Savitri?

The Vat Savitri Vrat celebrates the power of love and devotion between a wife and a husband. The Savitri and Satyavan exemplify the strength of a wife's dedication that can overcome even death. The festival strengthens marital bonds and brings peace and prosperity to families.

This fast can also be observed by unmarried girls for a good husband.

The exact puja rituals and traditions may vary slightly depending on the region.

This festival is a perfect expression of love and commitment, and by following this festival, one can seek blessings for a happy and fulfilling married life.

When is Vat Savitri 2024 to be celebrated?

According to the Drik Panchang, here's the date and timing to celebrate the auspicious festival of Vat Savitri:

Vata Savitri Amavasya: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat: Friday, June 21, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 19:54 on Jun 05, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 18:07 on Jun 06, 2024