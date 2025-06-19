Home / India News / Delhi Metro to start at 4 AM on Yoga Day, PM to lead from Visakhapatnam

Delhi Metro to start at 4 AM on Yoga Day, PM to lead from Visakhapatnam

To mark the 11th International Yoga Day, Delhi Metro will begin operations early while PM Modi joins a mass yoga session on Visakhapatnam's beachfront with 5 lakh participants

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the city government would organise events at 11 locations across the capital. | File Image
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:24 PM IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that metro services will start at 4 AM on June 21 to accommodate commuters attending Yoga Day events across the city.
 
In a post on X, the DMRC stated, “Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 AM from all originating stations on June 21 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.” Trains will run every 30 minutes until the regular timetable resumes. 
 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the city government would organise events at 11 locations across the capital.
 
PM Modi to lead beachfront yoga in Visakhapatnam 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national Yoga Day celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He will participate in a mass yoga session on the city’s beachfront, where approximately 500,000 people are expected to join.
 
This year marks the 11th edition of International Yoga Day. The central theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” underscoring yoga’s role in promoting holistic wellness and environmental balance. 
 
Nationwide mass yoga events planned 
The central government is coordinating Yoga Sangam events at over 100,000 locations nationwide. Sessions will follow the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and be conducted from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM on June 21.
 
An estimated 350,000 additional venues across the country will host yoga activities. Campaigns like ‘Yoga with Family’ and ‘Yoga Unplugged’, driven by youth engagement through MyGov and MyBharat platforms, are also underway.
 
Awards and recognition 
The PM Yoga Awards will be presented to individuals and organisations that have shown exemplary commitment to promoting and practising yoga in India and globally.
 
India continues to champion yoga as a tool for mental, physical, and societal well-being—tying personal fitness with global health goals.

Topics :International Yoga DayNarendra ModiDelhi MetroDMRC

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

