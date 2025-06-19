Delhi Metro to start at 4 AM on Yoga Day, PM to lead from Visakhapatnam

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that metro services will start at 4 AM on June 21 to accommodate commuters attending Yoga Day events across the city.

ALSO READ: PM to visit Bihar, Odisha from June 20; will celebrate Yoga Day in Andhra In a post on X, the DMRC stated, “Delhi Metro services will commence from 4 AM from all originating stations on June 21 (Saturday) to facilitate the movement of yoga enthusiasts on the occasion of International Day of Yoga.” Trains will run every 30 minutes until the regular timetable resumes.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the city government would organise events at 11 locations across the capital.

PM Modi to lead beachfront yoga in Visakhapatnam Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national Yoga Day celebration from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. He will participate in a mass yoga session on the city’s beachfront, where approximately 500,000 people are expected to join. ALSO READ: PM Modi greets Rahul Gandhi on 55th birthday, Congress leaders send wishes This year marks the 11th edition of International Yoga Day. The central theme is “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” underscoring yoga’s role in promoting holistic wellness and environmental balance. Nationwide mass yoga events planned The central government is coordinating Yoga Sangam events at over 100,000 locations nationwide. Sessions will follow the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) and be conducted from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM on June 21.