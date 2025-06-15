Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

Actor Rishab Shetty escapes unhurt as boat capsizes during Kantara-1 shoot

A boat capsized during 'Kantara: Chapter 1' filming in Shivamogga; third crew-linked death reported during the filming

Rishabh Shetty, Kantara

Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Rishabh Shetty’s (R) critically acclaimed 2022 film Kantara. (Photo: X/@shetty_rishab)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A boat carrying actor Rishab Shetty and around 30 crew members capsized during the shoot of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' at the Mani reservoir in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, reported news agency PTI. The incident occurred in the shallow waters of Melina Koppa in the Masti Katte region, narrowly averting what could have been a major tragedy.
 
All members onboard, including actor-director Shetty, escaped unhurt, the police said. However, filming equipment, including cameras, is believed to have been damaged or lost. 
 
The exact value of the loss is still being assessed, according to Thirthahalli police, who confirmed an investigation is underway.
 
 
This incident comes just days after the death of actor-mimicry artist Kalabhavan Niju, 43, who suffered a heart attack in Bengaluru while shooting for the same film. 
 
According to a report by OnManorama, Niju complained of chest pain at the homestay arranged for artists and was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. The Kerala-based actor had reportedly joined the film after an audition and was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Marco'.

His death marks the third fatality linked to 'Kantara: Chapter 1' in the past month. In May, Kannada comedian Rakesh Poojary, 33, died of a cardiac arrest while attending a wedding. Around the same time, a 32-year-old junior artiste from Kerala, MF Kapil, drowned in the Souparnika river after being caught in a cross current.
 
The Hombale Films production has endured a series of misfortunes since filming began. Last November, a minibus carrying 20 junior artistes met with an accident in Mudoor; though all escaped unhurt, it raised alarms over on-set safety. Earlier, a costly set constructed for the film was destroyed by heavy rains, further delaying the shoot.
 
Kantara: Chapter 1 is a prequel to Shetty’s critically acclaimed 2022 film Kantara. The new instalment is scheduled for release on 2 October 2025, with Rishab Shetty once again taking the lead role. 

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

