VHP flags 'sky-high' fare for Prayagraj flights, seeks govt intervention

Some airline companies are resorting to an exorbitant hike in airfare taking unfair advantage of the increasing number of passengers, VHP spokesperson Bansal said

Devotees are facing difficulties in visiting Maha Kumbh because railway tickets are not available (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 12:15 PM IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday claimed devotees were facing "serious inconveniences" in visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela due to the "exorbitant hike" in fares for flights to Prayagraj by some airlines and urged the government to take immediate steps to address the issue.

Raising the issue, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said while the Uttar Pradesh government is taking full care of providing security and facilities to the devotees, many religious, social and philanthropic organisations, as well as people, are engaged in selfless service for the convenience of the devotees visiting at Kumbh Mela.

"But, some airline companies are resorting to an exorbitant hike in airfare taking unfair advantage of the increasing number of passengers. They have increased their economy class fares by 200 per cent to 700 per cent due to which the devotees visiting Maha Kumbh and returning from there are facing serious inconveniences," he said in a statement  Bansal noted that the Indian Railways has expanded its services for the passengers visiting Maha Kumbh for pilgrimage and returning to their homes and it has also kept its fares limited.

Yet the devotees are facing difficulties in visiting Maha Kumbh because railway tickets are not available to many due to an increased footfall of passengers and such people are unable to buy air tickets due to an exorbitant hike in the airfare by some airlines, he added.

"This is completely unfair and unethical," the VHP functionary said.

This is an occasion to offer hospitality, show dedication and provide a respectful reception to the devotees visiting Maha Kumbh for pilgrimage, not for collection of "unfair fare" from them, he added.

"In such a situation, airline companies should limit their fares and pay special attention to expanding services and convenience to the passengers," Bansal said.

"If airline companies do not take care of the ticket price of passengers visiting Kumbh and returning from there, then the Civil Aviation Ministry and other related departments should take immediate steps in this regard," he said.

"We hope that all the related departments and companies will seriously consider this and immediately stop this unfair and unethical act of collecting exorbitant fares," he added.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

