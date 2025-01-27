Delhi weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in Delhi NCR in early Feb

After the warmest Republic Day in the last eight years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain in the coming week due to western disturbances.

Reportedly, the western disturbances will remain active on January 29 in the upper part of the Himalayas, and immediately after this another western disturbance will come into effect on February 1, 2025.

Due to these disturbances, the hilly regions are likely to witness snowfall.

Rain in the northern region

The impact of the disturbance may also be observed in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh between January 30 and February 1. These states are likely to witness rainfall especially during the early hours of these days.

Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive rain and snow from January 28 to February 1, leading to a drop in the temperatures.

The disturbances could also impact southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh. These states can expect heavy rain in the coming days.

Even though the temperature is likely to dip in parts of the northern and southern regions, temperature in the central region of the country will stay the same in the coming two days. The temperature in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is expected to surge by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the upcoming week.

Temperatures dip on Monday

The temperature in the national capital dropped to 7.8 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am today, while the maximum temperature recorded was 23.7 degrees Celsius.

The temperature sinks, but there is no respite from bad air quality for the delhite. The air quality index (AQI) remains moderate in the national capital.

The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts 'poor' AQI in Delhi from January 27 to 28. The air quality is expected to be in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category in the coming six days.