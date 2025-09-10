Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is set to take over the security arrangements of the Vice President of India under 'Z+' security cover, sources said.

Under the new arrangement, the Vice President will be guarded by armed commandos of the CRPF with a 'Z+' category security cover.

The transition follows a verbal order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which will now be responsible for ensuring round-the-clock personal security to the country's second-highest constitutional functionary.

The move comes after the MHA issued directions to the CRPF following a fresh assessment of potential threats. However, a written order is yet to be received by the CRPF.

As part of the layered security protocol, the Delhi Police will continue to handle access control, perimeter duties, and outer cordon security ring, while the CRPF will be responsible for close protection duties. Under the new security grid, the Vice President will be provided close protection by specially trained CRPF commandos, who are part of the force's elite VIP security wing. Sources said that the CRPF may take over the security of the Vice President by today (Wednesday). 'Z+' is among the highest security categories provided to individuals facing significant threat perception and involves the deployment of over 55 armed personnel, along with escorts and support staff.