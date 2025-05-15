Schools reopen in border districts of Jammu region after 8 days closure

Schools in five border districts of Jammu region reopened on Thursday after an eight-day closure following heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

The reopening brought a sense of relief to students, teachers, and parents across the region.

The schools in five border districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch reopened today after restoration of normalcy. However, schools close to the Indo-Pak border will remain closed, a senior official from the education department said.

The schools in 30 locations identified as falling close to the Line of Control and International Border will continue to remain shut as a precautionary measure.

In districts where schools reopened, students were welcomed with special morning assemblies focusing on peace and safety.

We are very happy to return to school after eight days. We feared that the war-like situation might keep us away for a longer time. It's a happy moment to meet our friends again, Urvashi, a student of K C Public School, said.

Alesha, a student of Class 9 at Model Academy, said the Indo-Pak conflict had confined them to their homes as Pakistan shelled their neighbourhood in Rehari.

We were confined to a safer room on the ground floor as Pakistani shelling hit our neighbourhood. We couldn't step out or meet friends. It was scary. Returning to school now feels like a return to life, she said.

Like them, teachers also felt relieved to return to school. Peace has returned, and so have our students. We had sleepless nights during the hostilities. It's a huge relief to be back, Jagriti Raina, a teacher at G D Goenka School, said.

Although teachers were connecting with students through online mode over the past week, they maintained that offline mode ensures better connection, attention, and accountability among students.

"Offline mode is always best for both teachers and students, as it offers better connection, attention, and accountability," Ragni Datta, a teacher, said.

Transport operators also welcomed the resumption of schools, calling it a return to routine life and livelihood.

On Wednesday, the Directorate of School Education issued an official order detailing the reopening plan based on local security assessments. Joint Director Subash Mehta's order outlined which zones in each district would reopen and which would remain closed.

The administration has directed Zonal Education Officers to ensure that schools strictly adhere to safety protocols. Heads of institutions are also expected to coordinate closely with local authorities to ensure smooth and safe academic resumption.

According to the order, in Jammu district, schools will remain closed in Arnia, Bishnah, R S Pura, Miran Sahib, Satwari, Marh, Akhnoor, Jourian, and Khour zones due to prevailing conditions. However, schools will resume in Chowki Choura, Bhalwal, Dansal, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and Purmandal.

In Samba district, schools will remain closed in the zones of Samba, Ramgarh, and Ghagwal. Meanwhile, schools will reopen in the Purmandal and Vijaypur zones, where conditions have improved.

In Kathua district, Marheen and Hiranagar zones will see continued closure of schools. Schools will reopen in Barnoti, Lakhanpur, Sallan, Ghagwal, and Kathua zones, ensuring that students can resume learning in these areas.

In Rajouri district, schools will remain closed in the zones of Manjakote, Doongi, Nowshera, Dandesar, Sunderbani, Rajouri, and Baljrarallan.

Educational activities will resume in Peeri, Kalakote, Thanamandi, Moghla, Kotrenka, Khawas, Lower Hathal, and Darhal, where normalcy is returning.

In the border district of Poonch, schools will remain closed in Mankote, Mendhar, Balakote, Harni, Nangali, Mandi, Kanuyian, Sathra, and Poonch. However, classes will recommence in Surankote and Buffliaz, where it is deemed safe to do so.

The Zonal Education Officers concerned shall ensure that all institutions under their jurisdiction adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the School Education Department and other relevant authorities regarding the safety and well-being of students and staff, the order said.

It further said that heads of institutions are directed to ensure the resumption of academic activities in a smooth and orderly manner, and to maintain regular coordination with the local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Schools were closed in border districts as a precautionary measure in the wake of hostilities between India and Pakistan.