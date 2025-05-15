Morning exams cancelled after fire at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College library

A fire broke out in the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (SGGSCC) here on Thursday morning, leading to the cancellation of semester examinations scheduled for the morning session.

Officials of SGGSCC, a constituent college of the Delhi University, said the fire originated from a short circuit in the library's server.

"The morning session examination for May 15, 2025, at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce stands cancelled. The alternative date and schedule will be notified shortly," a college official told PTI.

The blaze severely damaged the section of the library housing old and archival books.

"Hundreds of books have been burnt. The section with the oldest collections is the worst affected. Currently, the area is filled with smoke. A proper assessment of the loss will only be possible once it clears," the official added.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received information about the fire at around 8.55 am. "The blaze engulfed the first, second and third floors of the four-storey library building. Eleven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 9.40 am," a DFS official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident. An investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of damage, he said.