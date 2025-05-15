Home / India News / Mukesh Ambani meets Trump again, this time at Qatar Emir's state dinner

Mukesh Ambani meets Trump again, this time at Qatar Emir's state dinner

In Doha, Mukesh Ambani was present at the state dinner hosted for Donald Trump by the Emir of Qatar. However, reports suggest that business discussions were off the table

Donald Trump, Mukesh Ambani
US President Donald Trump meets Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani as Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani looks on, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | Photo: PTI
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani met US President Donald Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar. This is their second public meeting after Ambani attended Trump's presidential inauguration in January this year.
 
In Doha, Ambani was present at the state dinner hosted for Trump by the Emir of Qatar. In a video, Ambani is seen sharing pleasantries with both Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani before they headed for the state dinner. The video also shows Mukesh Ambani engaging in a friendly conversation with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick alongside Trump. 
 
Even though business discussions were reportedly off the table at the state dinner, Ambani's RIL has businesses which are closely tied to the decisions made by Trump.
 
In January, Ambani travelled to the US with his wife Nita to witness Trump's inauguration. They were also part of the select 100 who attended an intimate candlelit dinner with the US President a day before his inauguration.
 

Reliance's business ties with US, Qatar

 
In 2024, Reliance secured waivers from the US government, which allowed the company to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. However, it stopped after Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying oil from Venezuela.
 
The oil-to-retail conglomerate also supplies fuels like gasoline to the American market from the crude oil that is purchased from nations such as Russia.
 
The conglomerate also has ties with Qatar, with its sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), having invested nearly $1 billion in Ambani's retail venture.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance secures $2.9 bn loan in major global banking deal

India will never stay silent in the face of terror, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance will back any step to protect India's integrity: Mukesh Ambani

World's stage is shifting and India is in the frame: Mukesh Ambani

India will lead global entertainment industry: Mukesh Ambani at WAVES

 
In February, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited India and promised to invest $10 billion across various industries.
 

Trump on three-nation visit in Gulf

 
Trump visited Qatar as part of his three-country Middle East swing, starting with Saudi Arabia. Trump met the Syrian acting President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who assumed the leadership in the country after the Assad family's 54-year rule.
 
In Doha, Trump urged Qatar to try influencing Iran in reaching an agreement with the US to dial back its fast-advancing nuclear programme.
 
(With PTI inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP targets 12% rise in kharif output to boost farm income, food security

Massive fire breaks out at library of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh College

Schools reopen in border districts of Jammu region after 8 days closure

FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology

Axiom 4 mission: India returns to space with IAF pilot Shubhanshu Shukla

Topics :Donald TrumpMukesh AmbaniReliance IndustriesQatarBS Web ReportsTrump Inauguration 2025

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story