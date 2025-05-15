Mukesh Ambani meets Trump again, this time at Qatar Emir's state dinner

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani met US President Donald Trump at the Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar. This is their second public meeting after Ambani attended Trump's presidential inauguration in January this year.

In Doha, Ambani was present at the state dinner hosted for Trump by the Emir of Qatar. In a video, Ambani is seen sharing pleasantries with both Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani before they headed for the state dinner. The video also shows Mukesh Ambani engaging in a friendly conversation with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick alongside Trump.

Even though business discussions were reportedly off the table at the state dinner, Ambani's RIL has businesses which are closely tied to the decisions made by Trump.

Reliance's business ties with US, Qatar

In 2024, Reliance secured waivers from the US government, which allowed the company to resume importing crude oil from Venezuela. However, it stopped after Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on countries buying oil from Venezuela.

The oil-to-retail conglomerate also supplies fuels like gasoline to the American market from the crude oil that is purchased from nations such as Russia.

The conglomerate also has ties with Qatar, with its sovereign wealth fund, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), having invested nearly $1 billion in Ambani's retail venture.

Trump on three-nation visit in Gulf

Trump visited Qatar as part of his three-country Middle East swing, starting with Saudi Arabia. Trump met the Syrian acting President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who assumed the leadership in the country after the Assad family's 54-year rule.

In Doha, Trump urged Qatar to try influencing Iran in reaching an agreement with the US to dial back its fast-advancing nuclear programme.

(With PTI inputs)