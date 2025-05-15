Home / India News / PM Modi reviews fisheries sector plans with focus on deep-sea, exports

PM Modi reviews fisheries sector plans with focus on deep-sea, exports

The fisheries sector in India plays a crucial role in supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to the country's national economy

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the Fisheries sector. (Photo: Reuters)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress and future plans of the Fisheries sector. The plans are to advance the Fisheries sector while focusing on deep-sea fishing and seafood exports.

This comes days after the Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, unveiled Rs 255 Crores worth of fisheries projects on April 28 in Mumbai.

For this, the ministry organised "Coastal States Fisheries Meet: 2025", where Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated and laid the foundation for key projects for seven coastal states and UTs with a total outlay of Rs 255.30 crores under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), underscoring the commitment of the government for advancing the fisheries sector in the coastal states and UTs. 

ALSO READ: India seeks stronger WTO subsidy regulations for high seas fishing

The fisheries sector in India plays a crucial role in supporting rural livelihoods and contributing to the country's national economy.

With a vast coastline and an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.02 million square kilometres, India boasts rich marine resources. The marine fisheries sector in India harbours significant potential, estimated at 5.31 million tonnes.

Coastal states and Union Territories, which include around 3,477 coastal fishing villages, produce 72 per cent of the country's total fish production and account for 76 per cent of India's total seafood exports.

Also Read

Set up Indian Council for Fisheries to tap sector's full potential: Panel

SL Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen, seizes 5 boats for suspected poaching

Premium

Pharma, health care funds: Ignore correction, stay invested for long haul

Can AI guide your health questions? OpenAI's HealthBench puts it to test

Donald Trump tells Apple's Tim Cook not to manufacture iPhones in India

The Ministry also launched a set of key initiatives aimed at strengthening marine fisheries and promoting sustainable practices, including the Marine Fisheries Census Operations, the Turtle Excluder Device (TED) project, and the release of the Standard Operating Procedure for the Vessel Communication and Support System.

Earlier, speaking on the decision to set up a semiconductor plant in Jewar Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi said that India's strides in the world of semiconductors continue, and the decision of the Union Cabinet on setting up a semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh will boost growth and innovation.

"India's strides in the world of semiconductors continue! Today's Cabinet decision regarding the establishment of a semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh will boost growth and innovation. It will create innumerable opportunities for the youth as well," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of one more semiconductor unit under the India Semiconductor Mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani meets Trump again, this time at Qatar Emir's state dinner

UP targets 12% rise in kharif output to boost farm income, food security

Massive fire breaks out at library of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh College

Schools reopen in border districts of Jammu region after 8 days closure

FIR against Vijay Shah for remarks on Col Qureshi; minister issues apology

Topics :fishingIndian seafood exportseafood

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story