Home / India News / Violent clash between 2 groups in Maharashtra's Akola, Section 144 imposed

Violent clash between 2 groups in Maharashtra's Akola, Section 144 imposed

A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra's Akola on Saturday evening, the police said

ANI General News
Violent clash between 2 groups in Maharashtra's Akola, Section 144 imposed

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 2:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra's Akola on Saturday evening, the police said.

A video purportedly showed members of the two groups pelting stones at each other, damaging vehicles and creating ruckus on the streets.

However, officials said that the situation is under control now.

The incident prompted the administration to issue prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC. "Following the violent clashes Section 144 has been imposed in the city," Akola Collector Neema Arora said.

According to police, the violent mob has damaged some Vehicles.

Reportedly, a large crowd marched on the Old City police station after a violent incident arose after a minor dispute.

The violent mob targeted some vehicles in the area and the police have started using force to bring the situation under control, official sources said.

Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said that the situation is currently under control. "Section 144 Prohibition Order has been imposed in Akola city on the order of District Collector," he said.

This is the second such incident reported in Akola. A few days ago, there was a violent clash between two groups in Shankar Nagar locality of Akot File area.

More details are awaited.

Also Read

Maha govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for Akola temple incident's kin

7 killed, 37 injured after tree falls on shed in Akola temple; probe on

Ram Navami violence: Situation in Nalanda normal, Sec 144 in place, says SP

Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Maharashtra, heads for Akola district

Bharat Jodo Yatra proceeds to Shegaon in its last leg in Maharashtra

Punished for being a patriot: Ex-NCB officer of Aryan Khan case on raids

Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

K'taka polls: Most exit polls miss mark, one gets scale of Cong win right

Andhra Pradesh to witness severe heat waves for next three days: Authority

Topics :MaharashtraClashesviolence

First Published: May 14 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story