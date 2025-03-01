Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

'Vocal for local' making India emerge as factory of world: PM Modi

Modi said the country is manufacturing semiconductors and aircraft carriers and its superfoods like 'makhana' and millets, Ayush products and yoga are being embraced across the world

Citing the Maha Kumbh, Modi said it highlighted India's organising skills and innovation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his "vocal for local" campaign is bearing fruits as Indian products are going global and making their presence felt across the world.

Speaking at the NXT conclave where the 'NewsX World' channel was launched, Modi said the world used to look at India as its back office for decades but the country is now emerging as the factory of the world.

Now, India is not the workforce but a "world force", the prime minister added.

Modi said the country is manufacturing semiconductors and aircraft carriers and its superfoods like 'makhana' and millets, Ayush products and yoga are being embraced across the world.

India has also become a major automobile producer and its defence export is rising, he said.

Modi said India should be presented as it is, without any colour. It does not need any make-up, he said, adding that real stories from the country should reach the world.

The prime minister said the BJP-led NDA government's re-election for a third term showed people's trust and hoped that the new global news channel from India would take the country's achievements abroad.

He said the world is looking at India in the 21st century, and that the country is constantly generating positive news.

India is now leading many global initiatives, he said, referring to him co-hosting the recent AI summit and India's presidency of the G20.

Citing the Maha Kumbh, he said it highlighted India's organising skills and innovation.

Noting that his government has repealed many obsolete laws, he said an Act made by the British criminalising the dancing of 10 or more persons remained in force till it was annulled by his dispensation.

Taking a swipe at the "Lutyens jamaat" and "PIL ke thekedaar", he said they go to courts for everything but kept mum over such a law. They did not think of liberty then, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

