Home / India News / Voter list for UP local body polls updated, over 9.6 mn electors added

Voter list for UP local body polls updated, over 9.6 mn electors added

Owing to formation of new nagar panchayats, many rural areas have also been included in urban limits

Lucknow
Voter list for UP local body polls updated, over 9.6 mn electors added

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission has updated the voter list for the forthcoming urban local body polls, adding more than 96 lakh electors.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said 4,32,31,827 people are eligible to vote in the polls. The strength of the electorate was 3,35,95,547 during the last polls in 2017.

There has been an increase of 96,36,280 voters.

He said the increase in the number of voters has been primarily due to expansion of the boundary of municipal corporations and nagar palika parishads.

Owing to formation of new nagar panchayats, many rural areas have also been included in urban limits.

Kumar said 21,23,268 voters have been shifted from rural to urban jurisdictions.

He said there will be more than 4.33 lakh first-time voters this time. These voters have turned 18 by January 1, 2023.

The urban local body polls are expected to be held soon, but the notification is yet to be issued.

Topics :Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentYogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Also Read

DU UG Merit List 2022 released: Here's how to download simulated merit list

BJP claims candidates supported by it swept Bihar Urban Local Body polls

MCD elections 2022: Here's how to check your name in the voter list

Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check

Embrace change, show courage, says Tharoor in final appeal to Cong electors

Security of Assam CM tightened after threat call from pro-Khalistanis

Consensus on 99% issues, readying first draft by July: G20 Sherpa Kant

Maharashtra reports 3 deaths, 562 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

PM Modi's visit to Mysuru would be a violation of poll code: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Assembly elections: Finding balance in the juggling act

Next Story