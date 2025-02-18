Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 07:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Manohar Lal Khattar opens Delhi Metro's first vertical solar plant

Manohar Lal Khattar opens Delhi Metro's first vertical solar plant

DMRC targets 60 MW solar power plant capacity by end of its Phase-IV projects

Sanket Koul
Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Directing metro rail systems across India to work towards meeting power requirements through renewable energy, housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated the country’s first vertical bi-facial solar plant installation. He also greenlit a 1 megawatt (MW) rooftop solar plant at the Khyber Pass depot of the Delhi Metro.
 
The 50-kilowatt (KW) capacity vertical solar plant at Okhla Vihar station will use bi-facial panels designed to capture sunlight from both sides. “This is a pilot project, and more such plants will be installed based on its performance,” a spokesperson for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
 
 
Calling this an innovative step in making metro rail operations more sustainable and contributing to renewable energy goals, the minister added that the plant will take advantage of the metro’s elevated structure for solar energy generation without occupying any additional land. “The power requirement for our metros should come from renewable energy. We do not have to take any fossil power, and if we do this, we will make a huge contribution to our society,” he added.
 
Commenting on the move, DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar announced that the body has now breached the 50 MW solar power plant capacity and is targeting 60 MW by the end of Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project. With the inauguration of the rooftop capacity at the Khyber Pass metro depot in Timarpur, DMRC currently has a total onsite rooftop solar capacity of 51 MW. These plants are present at 93 stations and 15 depots of the Delhi Metro system.
 
“More plants will be added at stations in the Phase-IV network to meet the new target,” the spokesperson quoted above said. Kumar added that DMRC remains committed to expanding its solar footprint and increasing reliance on renewable energy.

“The body is exploring smart mobility solutions such as energy-efficient operations and electric feeder services, along with storage systems to improve efficiency,” he said.
 
Terming energy efficiency and clean power as the need of the hour, the minister added that transitioning from thermal to renewable energy, utilising solar rooftops, and implementing regenerative braking in metros exemplify the shift towards a greener future.
 
“Urbanisation and industrialisation have increased pollution, but initiatives such as the Delhi Metro have significantly reduced environmental impact, demonstrating that thoughtful infrastructure can drive progress while protecting nature,” the minister said.
 
“By 2030, we envisage that metro systems in India will be powered predominantly by renewable energy. Leveraging innovations in energy storage, smart grid integration, and sustainable construction practices will help in this regard,” Kumar added.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

