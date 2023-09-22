Home / India News / WB Guv gives nod for inclusion of ex-minister's name in charge sheet: CBI

WB Guv gives nod for inclusion of ex-minister's name in charge sheet: CBI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
The CBI told a special court that West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has given his approval to the inclusion of the name of arrested former state education minister Partha Chatterjee in the chargesheet filed by the central investigating agency in the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in government and government-sponsored schools.

Chatterjee was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 22, 2022, and then by CBI in connection with his alleged involvement in the teachers recruitment scam. The former minister has been in prison since his arrest.

On July 28 that year he was removed from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, in which he held the portfolios of information, commerce and industry.

"We informed the court on Thursday that the governor has finally given his approval to include Partha Chatterjee's name in the chargesheet. The court can take a decision on its next move," a CBI official said.

In addition to Chatterjee, the investigating agencies have arrested five more persons including former senior officers of the state Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal School Service Commission for their alleged involvement in the scam.

Topics :CBICentral Bureau of InvestigationWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

