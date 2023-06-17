Home / India News / WB panchayat polls: Govt, SEC to approach SC on central forces deployment

The decision of the state government and the SEC was taken after CM Banerjee at a public rally on Friday afternoon questioned the justification of the deployment of armed forces in the state

IANS Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 6:35 PM IST
The West Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) have decided to approach the Supreme Court (SC) against the order of the Calcutta High Court directing deployment of central forces throughout the state for the forthcoming panchayat elections.

The fresh decision to approach the Supreme Court is a U-turn from the SEC's earlier stand of abiding by the order of the Calcutta High Court. In fact, on late Thursday evening, state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha said that he would abide by the Calcutta High Court order.

The e-filing might be done on Friday night or at the maximum by Saturday morning, a source said.

Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari and the Congress MP from Malda (South) Lok Sabha, Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury have already filed caveats with the SC apprehending that the state government and SEC might approach the apex court challenging the Calcutta High Court order.

The decision of the state government and the SEC was taken after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally on Friday afternoon questioned the justification of the deployment of armed forces in the state.

The decision to approach the SC was taken on late Friday evening after Sinha had a meeting with the State Chief Secretary BP Gopalika and the Additional Director General (law & order) Jawed Shamim at the office of the SEC.

The single-phase panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on July 8. The votes will be counted on July 11.

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 1:41 AM IST

