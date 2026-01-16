Weather today: Dense fog, cold wave grip North, mercury dips; snow in hills

The city recorded a minimum temperature of around 3 degrees Celsius, significantly below normal for mid-January. The IMD has warned that cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, while cold day conditions are expected to prevail in pockets of the region.

The IMD has forecast that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next few days, particularly during late night and early morning periods.

Dense fog during night and early morning hours reduced visibility to low levels across Delhi-NCR, leading to delays in flights and trains. Commuters faced slow-moving traffic on arterial roads, with authorities urging motorists to drive cautiously, use fog lights and avoid unnecessary travel during peak fog hours.

Although a gradual rise in minimum temperatures is expected over northwest India by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over the coming days, the relief is likely to be slow, with chilly nights continuing in the interim.

Beyond the capital, cold wave conditions are expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha, while ground frost is likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand. Large swathes of north and east India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, are also set to witness dense fog conditions.

Snowfall and rainfall in the hills

A western disturbance is influencing weather patterns over the western Himalayan region, bringing light to moderate snowfall and rainfall to Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between January 16 and 21. Rain is also forecast over Punjab between January 18 and 20, and over Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh on January 18 and 19.

The IMD has advised people, especially the elderly, children and those with respiratory ailments, to limit outdoor exposure during extreme cold and foggy conditions. Travellers have been urged to keep track of weather updates as winter conditions are likely to remain severe over large parts of north India in the coming days.