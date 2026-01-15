Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' as city sees season's lowest temperature

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Dense fog enveloped the national capital as the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 352 at 8 am. Several parts of the city reported AQI levels well above 300, reflecting persistently hazardous conditions. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 345, while Ashok Vihar stood at 376. Pollution levels were even higher in central and south Delhi, with ITO registering 380 and RK Puram 383. Other severely affected areas included Patparganj, Wazirpur, Chandni Chowk, and Dwarka Sector 8, CPCB data showed.

#WATCH | Delhi | As cold waves grip the national capital, few flights are delayed at IGI Airport due to fog. (Visuals from Indira Gandhi International Airport) pic.twitter.com/2r0wAsCc5U — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2026

None of the monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality, but most remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with only three areas falling in the ‘poor’ range.

As per the national air quality classification, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the ‘very poor’ category and can cause respiratory discomfort to most people, while prolonged exposure may have serious health impacts, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Delhi weather today

The national capital continues to reel under a severe cold wave, which has coincided with deteriorating air quality. Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Thursday, with Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, registering a minimum of 2.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest January reading since 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported early morning temperatures around 5 degrees Celsius, with cold conditions expected to persist throughout the day, offering little respite from the biting winter chill. Dense fog during the early hours added to the harsh conditions, delaying a few flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Airport authorities have been closely monitoring operations amid fluctuating visibility.

All weather stations across Delhi reported temperatures well below normal, highlighting the sustained grip of the cold wave. The city has been experiencing these harsh conditions for the past four days, which are expected to continue into Friday.