Weather update: IMD issues alerts for Gujarat, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

The IMD has stated that September is likely to experience above-normal rainfall. So, several parts of North India, including Punjab and Haryana, and others have been put on 'red' alert for a few days

IMD weather update in September 2025
IMD weather update in September 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
India weather Updates Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "red alert" for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and parts of Punjab due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in these regions. 
 
In the Balrampur region of Chhattisgarh, a section of a small dam collapsed, causing a flash flood, officials reported Wednesday. In the meantime, several people were injured when the roof of a house fell in Kurukshetra, Haryana.
 
The IMD warned of landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and predicted above-normal rainfall in September. According to the report, September's monthly average rainfall is predicted to exceed 109% of the long-term average of 167.9 mm.

IMD Weather forecast in September 2025: Major highlights 

Delhi, NCR Weather
 
For the third day in a row, the capital was completely soaked by intense rain today, which caused the season's total rainfall to surpass 1,000 mm. Over the past few days, there has been constant rainfall throughout the NCR, including in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. 
 
Serious waterlogging problems have been observed in a number of these districts. Due to heavy rains and the IMD's weather forecast, schools in Noida and Ghaziabad remained closed on Wednesday.  ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India
 
Punjab Weather
 
The Punjab government has decided to keep schools and institutions closed until September 7 in response to the floods. Punjab received 74% more rain in August than the state has seen in 25 years, according to officials. 
 
All government and private-aided colleges will be closed from September 4 to September 6, and schools in Chandigarh, Patiala, and Rupnagar have been ordered to stay closed until September 7.  
 
Himachal Pradesh Weather
 
The number of deaths from the Sundernagar landslip in Mandi increased to 7 on Wednesday, as the state continued to be devastated by rainstorms. In the meantime, as a precaution, officials mandated that all schools and universities be closed until September 7. 
 
Additionally, all state police units have been directed to increase their readiness for traffic control, rescue, and relief efforts.
 
Jammu and Kashmir Weather
 
The Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers flooded towns and villages and disrupted daily life as a result of the unrelenting rainy conditions in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. 
 
The all-weather Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for the second day as a result of the torrential rains that pounded Jammu and Kashmir, causing landslides, flash floods, and landslips in numerous locations. The last 24 hours have seen the rivers swell in South Kashmir leading to water overflowing into towns and villages.   

IMD weather update across India in September 2025

Northwest India Weather
 
Up until September 9, northwest India is expected to continue to have rainy weather, with Uttarakhand seeing sporadic, intense downpours. Between September 5 and 7, Rajasthan may get heavy showers, while Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab are predicted to have extremely heavy rainfall.
 
West India Weather
 
In western India, the areas most likely to experience heavy rains include Gujarat and coastal Maharashtra. Between September 4 and 6, Gujarat is under an extremely heavy rainfall alert from IMD, with Konkan and Goa also expected to experience extremely heavy showers during this time.
 
Central & Eastern India
 
Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in the central and eastern states, especially in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. West Madhya Pradesh may see exceptionally heavy rainfall on September 5. Heavy rainfall is predicted for Sikkim, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal starting on September 6. 
 
Northeast India weather
 
There will still be a lot of rain in the northeast. Arunachal Pradesh may experience strong showers again between September 7 and 9, while Assam and Meghalaya are predicted to receive significant rainfall between September 4 and 8.
 
South India Weather
 
Moderate rainfall with sporadic heavy showers is expected in the southern states. Short bursts of intense rain are predicted for Telangana, Kerala, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh through September 4. There may be showers in coastal Karnataka today as well.
 

 

Topics :Indian Meteorological DepartmentIMD on rainsIMD weather forecast

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

