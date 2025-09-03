Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi records 1,000 mm of rainfall as heavy monsoon lashes North India

Delhi records 1,000 mm of rainfall as heavy monsoon lashes North India

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for Delhi-NCR and several other states, warning of heavy rainfall in the next few hours today

The national capital recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall this season. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR is witnessing relentless monsoon showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall alerts for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad today. On Wednesday, the forecast predicted generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at a few places.
 
Temperatures are expected to range between 31-33 degrees Celsius for the maximum and around 22.8 degrees Celsius for the minimum. Delhi’s air quality index stood at 52, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category.
 

Seasonal rainfall in Delhi crosses 1,000 mm mark

 
The national capital recorded over 1,000 mm of rainfall this season, surpassing its annual average of 774 mm on August 14 — the fastest since 2021. August alone saw 400.1 mm of rain, 72 per cent above the long-period average, making it the wettest August in the city since 2010.
 
 

Waterlogging disrupts life across Delhi-NCR

 
Heavy rainfall on Monday triggered severe waterlogging in Gurugram, affecting key locations such as IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Sohna Road, and Sikanderpur Metro station. Vehicles were stranded, and residents navigated waist-deep water.
Meanwhile, the Yamuna River, swollen from continuous rains, crossed the danger mark in Delhi. As a precaution, authorities began relocating residents from low-lying areas to safer locations. 

IMD weather update across India

 
The IMD has issued alerts for several states, warning of heavy rainfall in the next few hours:
 
  • Red and yellow alerts issued for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, north Punjab, north Haryana, east Rajasthan, southwest Uttar Pradesh, northwest and east Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha. Heavy rainfall is expected in the next few hours.
  • A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is causing ongoing heavy showers in Odisha and is likely to affect the Andamans and south Bengal.
  • Western states: Above-normal rainfall expected through the first week of September. Very heavy rainfall forecast over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra till September 5.
  • Northeastern states: Isolated heavy rainfall predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until September 7.
  • Hilly regions/Jammu: Persistent rains may raise the risk of flash floods and landslides in Jammu. 'Red alerts' in Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Tehri Garhwal, and Pauri Garhwal; other districts under 'orange alert'.

 

Schools closed amid safety concerns 

In view of the severe weather, government and private schools in Ghaziabad, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Jammu have been closed. Authorities have also warned people in flood-prone areas to stay alert as heavy rainfall continues to affect large parts of North India. 
 

Topics : Delhi weather IMD weather forecast heavy rains Indian monsoon Delhi air quality

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

