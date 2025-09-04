Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

Delhi-NCR braces for more rain as IMD warns of heavy showers across India

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for Delhi-NCR and several other states, warning of heavy rainfall across India

The heavy rainfall has caused major disruptions in Delhi and nearby areas. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

According to IMD’s nowcast warnings, parts of Delhi, along with Noida and Ghaziabad, are likely to witness light rain and thunderstorms. Gurugram, meanwhile, is expected to see moderate rain today.
 
The weather forecast for the capital predicts thunderstorms with rain. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at 24-degree-Celsius, while the maximum is expected around 33-degree-Celsius. At 9 am on Thursday, the air quality was recorded as ‘satisfactory’, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 54, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
 

Disruptions across Delhi-NCR

 
The heavy rainfall has caused major disruptions in Delhi and nearby areas, including Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad. Long traffic jams, waterlogged roads and incidents of multiple wall collapse have been reported. Recently, Delhi’s Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium was flooded after a wall gave way due to rising Yamuna river water levels.
 
 
The Yamuna River continues to swell after crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres early Tuesday morning, leading to the displacement of over 10,000 people across 28 locations in Delhi. By Tuesday evening, the river had risen more than a metre above the danger level, surpassing the evacuation mark. 
According to the Central Water Commission, the Yamuna is expected to reach 206.9 metres by 7 am on Wednesday and continue rising thereafter. Officials warned it could go beyond 207 metres — a level breached only four times in the last 63 years — signalling the risk of a worsening situation. 

Airlines issue passenger advisory 

While Delhi airport has not issued any notice on flight operations, SpiceJet released an advisory cautioning passengers that “due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected”. The airline asked travellers to monitor their flight status. 
 

IMD weather update across India 

  • Haryana and Chandigarh: Isolated heavy rainfall forecast for September 4.
  • Odisha, Andamans Islands and South Bengal: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal is causing heavy showers, expected to persist.
  • Western states: Above-normal rainfall likely through the first week of September. Very heavy rainfall forecast over Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra till September 5.
  • Northeastern states: Isolated heavy rainfall predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura until September 7.
  • Northern states: Heavy rain activity in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Western Himalayan region expected to decrease from Thursday, but likely to pick up again after September 7.
  • Jammu and Himachal regions: Rain havoc continues. In Himachal Pradesh’s Sundernagar (Mandi), the death toll from a landslide rose to seven on Wednesday. In Jammu and Kashmir, torrential downpour triggered landslides, flash floods and landslides at several places. Local authorities have ordered the closure of all schools and colleges till September 7 as a precaution.

Topics : Delhi weather heavy rains IMD weather forecast Delhi air quality weather warning BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

