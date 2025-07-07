Home / India News / Himachal rainfall: About 72 people lost their lives, says deputy CM

Himachal rainfall: About 72 people lost their lives, says deputy CM

The state government has geared up a lot of machinery, and we are restoring roads, water supply and electricity on a large scale, said HP Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Beas River, River
Kullu district was the second most impacted area in terms of road access. (File Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In the light of the cloudburst and flash-flood-affected area of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, on Sunday, highlighted that about 72 people have died and Mandi has faced a lot of loss.

"A lot of havoc is wreaked during the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh. Nearly 72 people have lost their lives. The epicentre of this is Mandi, which suffered a lot of loss. The state government has geared up a lot of machinery, and we are restoring roads, water supply and electricity on a large scale," said Agnihotri.

He further said, " Though it is a challenge, Himachal Pradesh's officers and workers are working with the government with full force, rising above politics. we have established relief camps with food facilities and officers deployment. Simultaneous cloudburst happened and alerts are still coming in. We are making all efforts to keep our people safe."

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are affected by public utilities, with 269 roads blocked, 285 electricity transformers disrupted, and 278 water supply schemes rendered non-functional in the last 48 hours, as stated by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SECO).

Kullu district was the second most impacted area in terms of road access, with 39 roads blocked in sub-divisions like Banjar and Nirmad, owing to rainfall-triggered obstructions.

Meanwhile, Chamba reported 32 blocked roads and 17 damaged transformers across its subdivisions, including Salooni, Dalhousie, and Bharmour.

In line with the same news, SEOC, despite widespread rainfall and localised disruptions to public utilities across Himachal Pradesh, the water levels in all major dams remain within safe operational limits. Alongside this, the hydroelectric power generation continues mainly uninterrupted.

In SEOC's daily Dam status Report, issued on July 6, it confirmed that "the current pond levels of all dams are within permissible operational limits," offering reassurance amid concerns over heavy inflows and potential flood risks in the state's river basins.

The heavy monsoon showers have triggered landslides, waterlogging, and infrastructure damage, disrupting road connectivity and essential services across multiple districts," the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

"Efforts are underway to restore services swiftly, and field teams are on alert in highly affected regions such as Mandi and Kullu, SDMA added further.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi rain: Respite from heatwave but parts of city face waterlogging

Heavy rains lash Rudraprayag, landslide alert for Uttarkashi, Chamoli

LIVE news: Trump warns extra 10% tariffs against countries 'aligning' with Brics

Brics must reflect credibility, lead Global South by example: PM Modi

We welcome India's candidacy to host COP 33 in 2028: Brics declaration

Topics :MandiHimachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentRainfall

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story