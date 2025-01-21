West Bengal govt approaches HC for death sentence to RG Kar rape accused

The West Bengal government on Tuesday approached the Calcutta High Court to challenge the Sealdah Court’s verdict of life imprisonment for Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder case. The state has demanded the death penalty instead, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Reacting to the government’s decision, the victim’s father told reporters, “Let us get the order copy tomorrow. We will review it and decide our next steps. There is no need for the Chief Minister to act in haste. Whatever she has done so far, she should not do anything more.”

The victim’s father expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation, alleging that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to provide proper evidence in the case. He further accused the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others of tampering with the investigation, saying, “She can say many things, but she and the then Commissioner of Police tampered with evidence. Couldn’t she see this from the beginning?”

State Advocate General Kishore Dutta informed the court about the government’s decision to challenge the verdict. Justice Debangshu Basak’s division bench has granted permission to file the challenge.

Background of the case

On Monday, Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor on duty at Kolkata’s state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was sentenced to life imprisonment until death by the Sealdah court on Monday, January 20. In addition to the sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Roy.

Justice Anirban Das of the Additional District and Sessions Court, Sealdah, also directed the state to compensate the victim’s family with Rs 17 lakh.

‘Not rarest of the rare’ case

Justice Anirban Das clarified that the case did not meet the “rarest of the rare” criteria, which justified not imposing the death penalty.

Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, was brought to court under tight security for the pronouncement of the sentence. Around 12.30 pm on Monday, the court heard his statement before announcing the punishment.

Sanjay Roy’s claim of innocence

When asked about the charges, Roy continued to deny his involvement, stating, “I have not done anything, neither rape nor murder. I am being falsely implicated. You have seen everything. I am innocent. I already told you that I was tortured. They made me sign whatever they wanted.”

Justice Das reminded Roy of the charges proven against him, emphasising the gravity of his crimes.