West Bengal guv flies to Delhi to submit report on poll violence to Shah

The state governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation on Saturday during the polling

Press Trust of India Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday flew to New Delhi, where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the state, an official said.

At least 15 people were killed in violence during polling in the state on Saturday.

Bose is likely to meet Shah on Monday morning, the official told PTI.

The state governor had visited various places, mostly in North 24 Parganas district, and taken stock of the situation on Saturday during the polling.

He had met family members of an injured person and had also visited a hospital, where the person was undergoing treatment.

Topics :Amit ShahWest BengalDelhiviolenceWB Panchayat Polls

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

