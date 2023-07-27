Home / India News / Western Railways changes coach composition, extends trip of popular trains

Western Railways has modified the coach composition of the Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee Express and extended the trips of Bandra (T)-Gorakhpur Weekly Special train to enhance passenger experience

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
In a bid to enhance passenger experience and ensure a smoother journey, the Western Railways (WR) has made significant modifications to two of its popular trains. The coach composition of the Mumbai Central-Surat Flying Ranee Express (Train No. 12921/12922) has been changed, which will be effective from July 27, 2023. 

This has been done to meet the passenger demand and to make the trains comfortable, safer to travel, according to a press release by the Western Railways. The updated coach composition includes 2 AC Chair Car coaches, 10 Second Class Seating coaches, and 8 General Class coaches.

The Flying Ranee train was earlier running with 2 AC Chair Car coaches, 3 General Second Class coaches, 1 First Class coach, and 12 Double Decker non-AC coaches. The 12921/12922 Flying Ranee Express is an everyday superfast express train worked by Indian Railways, serving the route between Mumbai Central (MMCT) and Surat (ST) in India. It works as Train No. 12922 from Surat to Mumbai Central and as Train No. 12921 in the reverse course, from Mumbai Central to Surat.

The train covers an overall distance of 263 kilometres in 4 hours and 40 minutes while functioning as 12922 Flying Ranee, keeping an average speed of roughly 56.35 km/h. Likewise, while running as 12921 Flying Ranee, it covers a similar distance in a similar time of 4 hours and 40 minutes, with a somewhat below speed of around 55.37 km/h.

Bandra (T)- Gorakhpur Weekly Special train: Insight
Western Railways (WR) has adopted a customer-centric strategy to address the developing travel requests and upgrade traveller comfort. In a new declaration, WR has chosen to expand the trips of Train No. 05054/05053, the Bandra (T) - Gorakhpur Weekly Special train while continuing to offer it at a special fare.


The reservation for the extended trips of Train No. 05054 will open from July 27, 2023. Travellers can reserve their spot at the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and via the official IRCTC site.

Topics :Indian RailwayRailway BoardNorth Central RailwaysGorakhpur

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

