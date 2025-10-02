Home / India News / Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

Wholesale attack on democracy in India: Rahul Gandhi at Colombia university

India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world, Rahul said

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system as compared with China and India's strengths are very different from that of the neighbouring country. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Claiming that there is a "wholesale attack on the democratic system" in India currently, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said allowing different traditions to thrive is important for the country, as "we cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system".

Speaking at the EIA University in Medellin, Colombia, Gandhi said India has a much more complex system as compared with China and India's strengths are very different from that of the neighbouring country.

India also has a very old spiritual tradition and a thought system with profound ideas that are useful in today's world, he said, adding that there is a lot that the country can offer in terms of tradition and the way of thinking.

"I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within the Indian structure, there are risks that India has to overcome. The single-biggest risk is the attack on democracy that is taking place in India," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"India has multiple religions, traditions and languages. India is actually a conversation between all its people. Different ideas, religions and traditions require space. The best method for creating that space is the democratic system," he said.

"Currently, there is a wholesale attack on the democratic system in India, so that is a risk. The other big risk is different conceptions -- different religions, different languages. Allowing these different traditions to thrive, giving them space to express themselves is very important for a country like India. We cannot do what China does, which is to suppress people and run an authoritarian system," Gandhi said.

"Our design will just not accept that," he asserted.

During his visit to the South American country, Gandhi also met Colombian President Senate Lidio Gracia. The Congress leader is on a four-nation tour of South America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as commerce secretary from October 1

LBA confirms member's suicide in Ladakh, says he admired Sonam Wangchuk

Delhi Traffic Police lists key roads to avoid amid Dussehra celebrations

Zubeen Garg died swimming in Singapore, not during scuba diving: Report

Centre plans ₹20,000 cr risk guarantee fund to boost infrastructure growth

Topics :Rahul GandhiPolitics NewsUSIndian democracy

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story