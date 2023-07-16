Why did Delhi drown under torrential rains, surge in water levels of Yamuna

Last week, Delhi drowned under torrential rains followed by record high water levels of the Yamuna River breaching into the heart of the city. Several climate reports have said, thanks to global warming, such urban floods which used to happen once in a decade, are now occurring every year in one or the other city. Last year, Bengaluru faced similar urban flooding.



What is worse is that such extreme occurrences would only exacerbate with every passing year, according to the last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). As the city continues to battle the worst ever deluge in recent years, the spotlight has come on poor urban planning, mismanaged sanitation and drainage system coupled with a lack of climate resilient infrastructure.

Water water everywhere, nowhere to go



In the last two decades, rampant infrastructure creation in and around the national capital territory of Delhi (NCT) has overlooked the supportive drainage and sanitation infrastructure. Additionally, construction in the satellite low lying areas which act as natural aquifers has choked the water control chain of the NCT.

Close to 66 per cent of the new development in Delhi is in high water recharge potential zones. Several reports have pointed out, most development in Delhi is happening outside the municipal zones, which exacerbates the problem of lack of efficient drainage.



A recent report by the World Resources Institute (WRI) said Delhi has witnessed a decrease in its blue cover and water recharge potential during the last decade. The report – ‘Urban Blue-Green Conundrum’ said the blue cover in Delhi decreased by 36 per cent between 2000-15 and the lost recharge volume is highest in Delhi among the 10 cities studied by WRI.

“Degradation of natural infrastructure impacts the resilience of entire urban regions. Disadvantaged groups are at higher risk as they are often located in high-risk zones (such as lake beds and flood plains) or locations with no natural infrastructure (such as green spaces),” said the report.



Jaya Dhindaw, Program Director, Integrated Development, Planning and Resilience at WRI said, while the majority of the development in the last two decades in major cities has happened outside the municipal boundaries, natural infrastructure exists in these peripheral areas. “That is where the flow, which includes the flood water, goes. That area and areas of natural drainage are getting built up upon,” she said.

She added, "Another issue in these peripheral areas is that either the stormwater drains or the network of stormwater drains is missing. If there is no network, it means that the water accumulates in one place as it does not have a place to go through."



“That is why you see localised effects. The entire city is not inundated but there are certain pockets that get inundated,” Dhindaw said.



Better Plans, More Money for Future Risks

As extreme weather events become more recurrent with global warming, experts opine bludgeoning cities like Delhi should have a futuristic urban management plan with financing towards long term climate resilience. Most of these efforts would be spearheaded by the municipal corporation which is sparsely financed especially for making long term plans. The Municipal Corporation rather relies on short term methods, which causes more havoc.



Business Standard analysed the budgetary outlay and expenditure of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and found the expenditure towards water supply, flood control and urban development has been lesser than the budgetary outlay. During the fiscal year 2022-23, the revenue of MCD was Rs 8,900 crore, as informed by the LG of Delhi in May this year, citing it the best ever revenue collection. But it still lags its planned expenditure which stood at Rs 10,000 crore in FY23 and it is estimated at Rs 16,024 crore in the current financial year.





Presenting the first ever budget of the unified MCD, the MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi had said the highest ever budgetary allocation has been made for sanitation at 27 per cent of the total budget at Rs 4,465 crore.











But finances aside, most municipal utilities are unequipped on the data front too. Dhindaw pointed out, many utilities and agencies do not have comprehensive data on stormwater drain networks, for underground as well as aboveground.



“Cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have underground pipes that are over a hundred years old, and there is no data on where they exist, what is their capacity, and what condition they are in. Land developers then do not know how to properly plan for and manage drainage systems,” she said.

She further added, designing effective water percolation is required in new development areas, rather than concretising everything.